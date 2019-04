PROSSER, WA- Firefighters responded to a fire Sunday morning in a Prosser neighborhood. When they arrived they found a shed on fire on Scenic Drive. A homeowner heard something fall and then noticed his shed was on fire.

According to firefighters the steel roof kept the heat in making the fire difficult to put out. The fire was put out with no damage to the homes or any neighboring homes. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.