OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Sheep Company Shooting Range in the Wenas Wildlife Area near Selah has been temporarily closed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) as of June 29.
During the closure spent shell casings will be removed from the range to promote healthy soil in the Wenas Wildlife Area according to the WDFW.
"We appreciate visitors' patience as we continue to support stewardship of this range and look forward to opening in better condition soon," said Melinda Hughes, Wenas Wildlife Area Manager.
The range closure is in effect until further notice with the closure expected to last about a week according to the WDFW.
