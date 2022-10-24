GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
Grant County Fire District #5, the Grant County Health District, and the Grant County Sheriff's Emergency Management team are maintaining a shelter-in-place advisory for homes one mile to the east and northeast of the Wilbur-Ellis fire that burned Sunday, October, 23.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice due to poor air quality.
Shelter-in-place means going indoors and shutting all doors and windows.
