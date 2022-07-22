YAKIMA, WA - In 2021 there was a 45% increase from 2020 in the number of people who were experiencing homelessness unsheltered, according to the Yakima County Annual Point in Time Community Report.
2021 the report shows there was a shift from sheltered to unsheltered homelessness with a 75% increase in the number of people who were sleeping outdoors.
When speaking with two local shelters about what each one has been seeing, they both gave me very different answers for the number of people that have willingly come in.
"We can have about 200 people a night which is our average before COVID hit at some point that was probably down 120, 130," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Union Gospel Mission of Yakima. "Now we're probably climbing, we're getting our way back."
Johnson told me Union Gospel Mission has been doing community outreach every day to try to bring more people into the shelter.
"Almost every single night we've been able to get almost one or two people off the streets," said Johnson. "So somebody who's not sleeping in a business's doorway, get them to come back into the shelter again."
When speaking with Mike Kay the CEO of Camp Hope in Yakima, he said he has seen the opposite in individuals coming to the shelter.
"I just think we're at the cusp of the wave right now, I don't think we're seeing homelessness go down," said Kay.
In the last year, Kay told me the shelter's unique individual population has nearly doubled.
"We've seen like last 2021 we saw about 550 people taking advantage of camp home services," said Kay. "For this year we're at 992."
But Kay told me he wasn't surprised when he saw the increase of people staying at Camp Hope.
"I think with the pandemic it's what we expected to happen," said Kay. "With people losing their jobs, I mean the price of gas, mental stuff. We kind of anticipated it."
With the massive heat wave coming next week, both shelters tell me they want to help get people off the streets to keep cool.
"We're actually sort of hoping the heat will be a reason for people to come back in as well," said Johnson. "You know like I said being out there when it's 107 next week they could be in here where it's nice and air-conditioned and there's food and coffee and people that love you."
Camp Hope even has just day use for people who don't feel comfortable staying at night.
"We even allow people to come in that aren't necessarily staying all night at camp hope, but they want to come in," said Kay. "Maybe take advantage of the air conditioning grab something to eat maybe a shower."
Bobbi Smith, a person who once was experiencing homelessness told me she came to the Union Gospel Mission last June when we had temperatures in the triple digits.
"The moment I stepped in here it was just like relief," said Smith. "Relief that's all I can say, it was absolute relief."
She told me Union Gospel Mission has completely changed her life for the better and she is in the program they offer on her way to full recovery.
Jose Gamboa another individual who was experiencing homelessness told me about his experience on the streets.
"It's not a place that I would recommend for any human being on the planet," said Gamboa. "There's nothing good about it."
He told me Camp Hope has been a great experience and they have provided him with everything he needed to get back on his feet.
Kay told me Camp Hope is planning on driving around and doing it's community outreach county wide with different services available in the same vehicle they will be in.
Both Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope are planning on driving around next week giving food and water to people experiencing homelessness on the streets.
If you are experiencing homelessness yourself, both Union Gospel Mission and Camp Hope are open 24 hours.
If you would like to help combat homelessness in Yakima County, here's how you can contribute:
Union Gospel Mission of Yakima
