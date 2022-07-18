YAKIMA, Wash. - Animal shelter volunteers are urging people to stop abandoning and dropping off pets at their centers due to reaching max capacity.
The Yakima Humane Society put out a statement of Facebook saying, "We have had 8 dumped/abandoned animals left at YHS in the past 2 weeks. From being turned loose at the door, left in kennels on the sidewalk to walking into the lobby cussing out staff and leaving them. We are 100% full. This is felt by shelters and rescues across WA. Please assist us by passing the word that we are at max capacity."
The animal shelter is putting on an event to help pets get adopted. All dogs over 6 months are $100.00. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip. You can look up your nearest shelter to find out more on how you can help.
For more information on Yakima Humane Society, you can visit https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/
