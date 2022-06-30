YAKIMA, Wash. - Many pets go missing during the Fourth of July because they get startled of loud noises. With local shelters at capacity, an animal control officer is warning people to take precautions to keep their pets safe.
A vet from the Yakima Humane Society (YHS) told me the best thing to do if your pet doesn't like fireworks is keep them indoors. It also helps to play music or have the TV in the background loudly.
Animal Control Officer Amanda Graham from the YHS said if your pet will be outdoors, keep them leashed and in a fenced area if possible. She recommends using nonslip collars on dogs so if they do get scared and try to get away, the collar will slightly tighten when they pull away and loosen when they settle down.
She said it's also important to have your pet micro chipped. If they are chipped, make sure your information is updated. Your contact information should also be on your pet's collar. If they don't have a tag, putting a piece of tape on their collar with your information works.
"It's important for pet owners to take responsible and make sure [their pets] are safe around this season because we're already drowning in strays at is it," Graham said.
Graham said all the local shelters are at capacity and whether they'll be able to take your pet in if it goes missing this weekend will be on a case by case basis.
"If you find a lost dog we may ask that you hang on to it for a couple of days until we're able to contact the owners," Graham said.
Even if they are not able to take the pet in, the clinic will still scan them to see if they have a micro chip.
If you do lose your pet, you can fill out a report on the Yakima Humane Society's website and call the shelter. However, they ask that you remember you likely won't be the only person searching for their missing pet.
"Be patient with us, they'll get back to you by the end of 48 hours," Graham said. "Usually, they go through all the voicemails at the end of every day," Graham said.
When you leave a message looking for your lost pet, make it detailed. The message should include your name, your pet's name, a description of your pet and your contact information.
If you find someone's lost pet, you should also contact the shelter and leave a message with information like where you found the pet, a description, and your contact information. You should also take it to the clinic to see if the pet is chipped.
A few other things you can do if your pet is scared by loud noises is put an anxiety vest on them. If you want to give them anxiety medication or even CBD products made for pets, make sure you contact your vet. Graham said every animal is different and you don't want to do more harm than good.
Jenny Ubelaker owns a golden lab named Gulliver and tells me she tries some of the usual tricks to keep her pet calm but with a twist.
"We work on a lot of exercise during the day so he's tired, keep everybody in the house and if it gets really bad we watch World War II movies so it sounds like the sounds are coming from inside the house and it's just a TV show," Ubelaker said.
If you have livestock, the vet I spoke to recommends keeping them inside a barn at night to avoid them running away. She said large animals like livestock can knock down fencing or jump over it.
