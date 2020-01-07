KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA - Authorities believe a body found down a Klickitat County cliff bank is that of a Yakima woman who has been missing since her Wapato apartment went up in flames in November.

Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a car over the cliff bank of State Route 14 near milepost 105 late Saturday morning, Sheriff Bob Songer confirmed on Tuesday.

Deputies found the car door open but no one inside. Sheriff Songer said the body was found hours later, several hundred yards from the car at the bottom of the cliff along the Columbia River.

The body was taken to Clark County for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death. Sheriff Songer says his department believes the body was that of 38-year-old Rachel Lorraine Norris. Norris has been missing since her Wapato apartment caught on fire in mid-November.

Sheriff Songer says foul play is not believed to be involved, and a cause of death has not been determined.