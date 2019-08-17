BENTON COUNTY, WA - Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and volunteers went around mobile home parks in Benton County Saturday knocking on doors to provide homeowners with education on the importance of smoke alarms.

The group found a lot of homes without smoke alarms or others that had smoke alarms that didn't work.

With the help of the Benton County Sheriff Foundation, local businesses and community members today they were able to provide free smoke alarms and new batteries to those in need.

Sheriff's Hatcher goal is simply to help prevent tragedies in the case of a fire.

The group will be out again over the next several weekends contacting mobile home parks, offering free smoke alarms, batteries and assistance installing the smoke alarms.

If you or someone you know in Benton County needs smoke alarms, contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (509)735-6555.