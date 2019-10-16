BENTON COUNTY, WA - Scott W. Johnson, Sheriff Jerry Hatcher's lawyer sent a letter to NBC Right Now on Wednesday in response to Tuesday evening's news segment regarding another Hatcher investigation.

The above two pictures in the slideshow are screenshots of the letter, in which Johnson writes that Commissioner Jerome Delvin, "who has long wanted to run the Benton County Jail, is now using the false, politically motivated, allegations against Sheriff Hatcher to get what he wants."

Johnson writes that Benton County Officials continue to engage in a "political hit job" against Sheriff Hatcher, and that they "will stop at nothing to try to damage Sheriff Hatcher."

Read the original article below for the initial information from Tuesday evening's newscast as referenced by Johnson.

BENTON COUNTY, WA - On Tuesday, October 15, NBC Right Now learned there is another investigation into Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher that has been going on for six months.

A county commissioner told NBC Right Now that female employees in other county agencies, not the sheriff's office, have filed complaints about the sheriff.

Commissioner Jerome Delvin says they started an independent investigation and hired a separate attorney, and that they have been gathering evidence into a report. The report will be reviewed in a private executive session, signed and then released to the public.

Delvin also says Sheriff Hatcher might be losing control of the jail. Commissioners are planning to vote on whether they should take control of the jail. That vote is scheduled for next Tuesday.