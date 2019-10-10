(VIEW ABOVE SLIDESHOW FOR COMPLETE STATEMENT DOCUMENTS)

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Sheriff Jerry Hatcher's lawyer released a detail-packed statement Thursday afternoon, alleging Benton County elected officials involved themselves in Hatcher's divorce and pressured his wife to report a false 2-year-old allegation against him.

The statement also contains a copy of an alleged email sent by Monica Hatcher to Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller and Washington State Patrol Sergeant Daniel Richmond.

In the copy of the email allegedly written by Monica Hatcher, she states that she isn't sure she can remember all that she said to detectives in regards to the 2-year-old allegation, and that she "cannot in good faith swear to [her] recollection of the events that occurred two years ago are accurate."

Monica's alleged email goes into detail about recurring vivid dreams caused by a significant brain injury she received in a car accident. These dreams, the email states, "at times have included Jerry in a very negative way, only to wake up and find him laying next to [her] or already gone to work."

Monica's alleged email states that she "had been a victim of Domestic Violence in a previous marriage and that this was not the case with Jerry and [her]."

Monica's alleged email later reads that "[she doesn't] know if Jerry's inappropriate involvement with woman is a trigger for [her], but [she has] seriously taken a closer look at just that this past week."

Nearing the end of Monica's alleged email, it states: "I feel I am being used, or pushed into making this report into to support someone's personal vendetta against Jerry. Please know that I will not be part of that.... Jerry and I are getting a divorce over him having an affair, and I have every reason to be angry with him."