Sheriff Jerry Hatcher appears in court after domestic violence accusations

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher was in court Tuesday. It was his first court appearance with his wife, Monica Hatcher, after she accused him of domestic violence and tampering with a witness.

Tuesday's court meeting was only the first hearing for the Hatchers' divorce case.

Court documents show Monica filed for divorce last month and accused him of strangling her back in December 2017, during a fight over his affair. Sheriff Hatcher confirmed the affair with NBC Right Now.

Monica Hatcher then filed for a temporary protection order against Sheriff Hatcher the beginning of October. As part of the protection order, Sheriff Hatcher had to surrender all weapons and concealed carry permits.

In Tuesday's hearing, Mason Pickett, Sheriff Hatcher's lawyer, said he had turned over all of his guns to Kennewick Police. However, Pat Chvatal, Monica Hatcher's lawyer, said that Sheriff Hatcher still has seven more guns inside of their family home.

Attorneys are now working out the details to remove those guns and requested a 90-day extension to sort that out, meaning Sheriff Hatcher cannot possess any guns until at least mid-January.

The temporary protection order against Sheriff Hatcher required him to move out of the couple's home and stay at least 1,000 feet away from his wife.

The first hearing for Sheriff Hatcher's criminal case will be Oct. 23.

The next hearing for the Hatchers' divorce will be Nov. 12.