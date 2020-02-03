Sheriff Jerry Hatcher responds to letter against him

KENNEWICK, WA- Sunday night the Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild sent out a letter to both Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and the Board of Benton County Commissioners saying they would no longer support Sheriff Hatcher as sheriff. For Sheriff Hatcher this letter comes as a surprise, as he says he mostly deals with his command staff and not the deputies.

"I'm trying to figure out if the issues were brought to their attention and not my attention but ultimately as a sheriff I am responsible for everything that happens in my organization," said Sheriff Hatcher. "So I have an obligation to make sure my command staff is giving the information down to them in the right way."

The guild also cited that Sheriff Hatcher has destroyed a positive culture and best describes him as a tyrant. Sheriff Hatcher is unsure why the letter claims he is that.



"I treat all deputies with the up most respect when I see them," said Sheriff Hatcher. "The problem is I don't deal a lot with the deputies with the line level, the corporals, the sergeants, I deal with my command staff and they deal with that."



Despite the letter Sheriff Hatcher is confident that this relationship can be rebuilt and they can continue to serve the Tri-Cities area effectively together. Sheriff Hatcher also noted that this discourse will not impact the citizens and he ensures the sheriff's office will effectively be able to deliver on its services.



"This is not anything that we can't work through because I have some of the best law enforcement officers in the area," said Sheriff Hatcher.