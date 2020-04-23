KENNEWICK, WA - Statement from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher: I would like to take this opportunity to address many of the concerns coming from the citizens of Benton County. Please understand this is a polarizing issue that has us as a nation and a state divided on how to best proceed. As the elected Sheriff of Benton County, I am accountable to each of you and for the safety and wellbeing of the Communities I serve. This “pandemic” is unchartered territory for many of our leaders on the local, state and federal levels and many experts have given varying opinions on how to best navigate through these difficult and challenging times.
From a personal and Law Enforcement prospective, the citizens of Benton County have done an excellent job at recognizing the safety benefits from following the social distancing and other personal safety recommendations. The cooperation from all our citizens has been amazing. However, many of our fellow citizens are becoming more and more concerned with how and when we as a county and state are going to reopen and get our hard-working citizens back to work in order to provide for their families or keep their businesses open and protect their livelihood.
In my opinion, the solution to reopen a state should not be at the federal or state level because one size does not fit all. Meaning, heavily populated or urbanized areas that may have high levels of cases or potential cases, the safety recommendation should be significantly different than that of urban areas that might have a low level of cases or no cases at all. However, what we are seeing is people being asked to give up their opportunity for employment or their livelihood regardless of the current climate in their community, which is very concerning and will have far reaching impacts on families.
During this transition period, I feel it would be best for the state to transfer the decision making to the local level where county and city leaders could decide how and when to reopen their communities in a safe and controlled manner that is representative of virus levels and impacts on that particular area. Of the 39 counties in Washington there are counties with thousands of cases and counties with one active cases in the entire county.
The U.S. Constitution protects us from our own best intentions; It divides power among the branches of government so that we may resist the temptations to concentrate power in one branch of government or on one level of government as an expedient solution to the “crisis of the day”. As Sheriff, it is my responsibility to protect the Constitution and the inalienable rights given to every citizen.
This is an important issue, please take the time to engage your state and local leaders to ensure your voice and concerns are heard so we can work together towards finding the right path forward in reopening Benton County and the State of Washington in safe and prosperous manner.