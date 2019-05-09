VERNON, IN - That's one way to get alleged drug dealers off the streets -- have their competition turn them in.

Officials with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office have posted a form to the department's Facebook page asking for drug dealers to turn in their competitors, WISH reported.

The form asks for important information like the name of the other "business," where it is set up, and when it has the most activity. It then directs the ones turning in their competition to email the department at kfreeman@jenningssheriff.org.

Jennings Sheriff William Kenny Freeman told WISH he didn't come up with the idea himself. One of his detectives showed him something similar a few months ago. He just took it to another level.

The sheriff wouldn't tell WISH if anyone actually turned in one of the forms.