BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information after learning someone was shooting at power lines in the area of Meals Road and Toothaker Road.

The sheriff's office learned someone had shot at the power lines around 5:41 p.m. Thursday evening, causing substantial damage.

Residences in the area were without power between 5:41 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.