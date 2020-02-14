BENTON COUNTY, WA - An arson investigation is underway after a trailer was found fully engulfed in flames near Hover Park.
On Friday, Feb. 12 at about 2:18 a.m., Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious fire in the area of Hover Park. They found an enclosed trailer fully engulfed in flames.
The trailer is possibly 12 feet, red in color, tandem axel. It is a total loss.
If you saw anything suspicious in the area last night, call the sheriff's office and refer to case number 20-02599. The case is considered an arson at this time.