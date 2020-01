YAKIMA, WA - Just after 2 p.m., the East Valley Fire Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5600 block of Desmmarias Road in Moxee where burned bodies were found.

Deputies are currently investigating what is considered to be an active crime scene. It is currently unclear how many bodies were found.

"It's going to be a while until we can get the bodies moved," said Sergeant Towell with YCSO.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.