HERMISTON, OR - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is suicidal and considered dangerous.

Sunday night, deputies responded to the 32000 block of West Progress Road in Hermiston, where a witness told them 27-year-old Dylan Christensen allegedly pointed a black AR-15 rifle at another person and fired the weapon into a field.

He was last seen with long brown hair and a bandana, a black tank top and white plaid shorts. He is about 6'2" tall and 185 lbs.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 or UCSO's 24-hour dispatch center at 541-966-3651.