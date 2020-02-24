BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a stolen car after spotting it in Benton City and later arresting a man for rendering criminal assistance.
On Monday, Feb. 24 just before 9 a.m., a deputy spotted the stolen silver 1997 Honda Civic, Washington license plate APX8896, on Old Inland Empire Highway and Highland Drive. It had been stolen in Kennewick earlier in the morning.
The stolen car was being followed by another car, whom deputies suspected was involved. The stolen car sped away and the pursuit was terminated for public safety.
The stolen car was not found, but the other car was found at a house on 9th Street. Deputies arrested the driver, identified as Jason Vargas, 25, and booked him for Rendering Criminal Assistance and making a false statement.
The stolen car and driver are still on the loose but deputies have some leads. If you see the car, call 9-1-1. it was last seen in the area of Kendall and 14th Street in Benton City.