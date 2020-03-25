GRANT COUNTY, WA - Statement from Grant County Sheriffs Office - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has closed the main office at the Grant County Courthouse.

Fingerprinting, Concealed Pistol Licenses, and other administrative services have been suspended until April 1, 2020. Sheriff’s Office personnel are working remotely and are available to answer your calls at (509)754-2011, ext. 2001.

For the civil department, dial ext. 2012. For evidence and property, please dial ext. 2013. For all other inquiries, or to report a non-emergent crime, please call MAC Dispatch at (509)762-1160.

Where to call for info, and where not to call…

Please do not call 911 for COVID-19 or “Stay at Home” inquiries. Our 911 call takers and dispatchers continue to serve all of our 911 customers at the highest level.

The Washington State Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, or how the virus is spread, please call 1-800-525-0127. Phone lines are currently staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m, seven days a week. Please note that this call center cannot access COVID-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, please contact your health care provider.

If you have an emergency, please call 911