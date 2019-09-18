FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office with the Washington State Patrol Eradication Narcotics Enforcement teams seized over 26,000 mature marijuana plants hidden within Franklin County crops.

On September 16th, the teams seized the plants out of corn fields off of Hendricks Road, Juniper & Olympia Roads and Russell Roads.

The sheriff's office says so far in September, illicit "manufacturing with intent to distribute" grows have resulted in the seizure of 70,000 mature plants. About 500 lbs of processed marijuana being readied for shipment was also seized during these operations.