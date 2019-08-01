Sheriff's Office starts a smoke alarm education program after deadly Prosser fire

KENNEWICK, WA - A week after a deadly mobile home fire left two young children dead, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is stepping up to help make sure this never happens again.
The trailer didn't have any smoke alarms, and Sheriff Jerry Hatcher believes if it had the two kids might be alive today.
Sheriff Hatcher is leading an initiative to help educate families living in trailer parks about the importance of smoke alarms.
The Prosser fire started on the outside deck and then burned into the trailer. Sheriff Hatcher says a smoke alarm could have woken the kids up and potentially helped prevent this tragedy.
"I never want to see a family go through what I just watched this family go through," says Sheriff Hatcher. "They're today planning on how to bury their kids and this can be avoided."
This isn't the first time something like this has happened. In 2017, a similar situation in Benton City where two kids died after a fire in a trailer and again there were no smoke alarms.
After noticing this pattern, the sheriff knew something needed to be done to help the community.
Starting next week, the Sheriff's Office plans to reach out to people who live in 12 different local trailer parks, letting them know the importance of smoke alarms.
They're even going as far as looking for retail partners like Lowe's to get a few smoke alarms donated to give to people who can't afford buying them.