YAKIMA, Wash.- A Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) Deputy was shot while responding to a domestic violence incident early on the morning of August 1.
Deputies responded to S. Fork Rd. in the Ahtanum area around 1:15 a.m. where a 34-year-old male began shooting while Deputies talked to a female at the home.
A 51-year-old Deputy was shot three times according to the YCSO. Another Deputy performed first aid at the scene and the Deputy was later transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The Deputy is now in stable condition with serious injuries. He is expected to survive according to the YCSO.
The suspect in the shooting was arrested without incident and booked into the Yakima County Jail.
The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is now investigating the shooting.
