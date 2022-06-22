WAITSBURG, Wash. —
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible homicide in Waitsburg on June 17 with a regional task force. It received multiple search warrants for cars and structures at 705 Maple Street, which were served on June 21.
During the searches, WWCSO reported contacting and identifying multiple subjects. Forensic evidence was collected as the Washington State Crime Scene Response Team assisted with processing the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact WWCSO dispatch at 509-527-3265 regarding case 2022-4656.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
