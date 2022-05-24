Sheriff's Office looks into potential home improvement fraud in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. —
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office wants to speak to community members about a potential home improvement fraud in the area. If you paid for painting services that were never finished, contact the non-emergency line at 509-527-3265 regarding case 2022-00003199.
WWCSO notes the following warning signs of potential home improvement scams:
Knocking on your door looking for business because they are “in the area”
Claiming they have materials left over from a previous job
Pressuring you to decide immediately
Asking you to pay for everything upfront, only accepting cash
Asking you to get required permits
Suggest a lender for you to borrow money from
“And remember, always do your research,” said the press release. “Check for reviews online, ask friends and neighbors, check state and local licensing websites, and trust your gut! If it doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t!”
