OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state House of Representatives has passed a Shield Law to protect those seeking reproductive or gender-affirming care in Washington.
“We believe in reproductive freedom here in Washington State, and we will use every tool we have to protect people in Washington from the reach of anti-abortion laws in Texas and elsewhere,” said Rep. Drew Hansen (D-Bainbridge Island) who introduced the bill.
House Bill 1469 is a response to other states that have criminalized or imposed civil liability on those who pursue or provide care, including those that travel out of state according to a press release from Washington House Democrats.
According to today's press release House Bill 1469 would:
- Prohibit the issuance of out-of-state subpoenas seeking information related to abortion and reproductive healthcare services.
- Prohibit out-of-state criminal investigations and arrests seeking communication and other evidence related to abortion and reproductive healthcare services.
- Prohibit the Governor from extraditing any person for out-of-state charges regarding reproductive healthcare services.
- Provide a cause of action to recoup damages and legal costs for out-of-state lawsuits.
- Protect healthcare service providers from harassment for providing protected healthcare services.
“If other states want to be creative and aggressive in restricting abortion, we will be creative and aggressive in fighting back," Rep. Hansen said.
House Bill 1469 passed the house by a 59-38 vote. It now heads to the state Senate.
