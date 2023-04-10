OLYMPIA, Wash.- House Bill 1469 has been passed by the State Senate is what is an action to protect anyone looking for legal reproductive care in the state.
When passed, the bill will prohibit out-of-state subpoenas and criminal investigations that are looking for information regarding reproductive health care. The Governor will also not be allowed to extradite anyone for out-of-state charges as well as provide a blueprint to get damages and legal costs resolved from out-of-state lawsuits. Health care workers will also be protected from harassment for providing protected health services.
"Washington has a long tradition of protecting individuals’ rights to privacy and bodily autonomy,” said Courtney Normand, Washington State Director, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “In this moment, we see overzealous prosecutors and lawmakers in hostile states – such as our neighbor, Idaho – pursuing laws and policies that try to impose civil fines, criminal liability, or professional discipline outside of their own borders.".
The bill passed with a 29-20 vote and will now go to the Governor's desk for final approval.
