YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima plastic company is doing its part to help healthcare workers stay safe from the Coronavirus by making Personal Protective Equipment.
Shields Novolex has switched over from making things like produce bags, bakery bags and bank security bags to isolation gowns for people working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Novolex makes every day plastic products with companies all over the U.S. making things head gear and face shields.
Locally in Yakima they are producing isolation gowns. The Senior Technology and Product Manager, for Novolex, Galen Killam said “We mass produce a lot of product very quickly, very well that a lot of people around the world use on a regular basis. “We saw that we can step in fill a need to produce a lot very quickly for this COVID need.”
Novolex was able to work with and develop a simple but effective personal protective gown. “A lot of the spouses from those who work for us at Novolex are health care providers within the Yakima area. We went to them and said to take a look at this what do you think. So they were actually helping us a lot in our initial development,” said Killam.
To produce the isolation gowns three different production machines were put together to make long sleeve and no sleeve gowns. With this machinery and technology Shields can make up to two million gowns a month.
Killam said “our plan is to make as many as necessary we’ll do what we need to do to be a good citizen of the communities and the United States and the world.” All of the isolation gowns are being made on top of all the products they were making before.