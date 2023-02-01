PROSSER, Wash.-
The Shining Star Pageant is back for the first time since COVID and will be held on March 11 in Prosser.
The pageant is for differently-abled girls from Kindergarten through age 40. According to organizers the event is a chance for the participants to have a positive experience, gain confidence and make memories.
Registration for participants in the Shining Star Pageant costs $25 and is now open.
For more information on the pageant and volunteer opportunities please contact Rene Martinez at 775-741-3800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.