Shooting at a memorial celebration leaves Yakima teen in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash. - 

According to Yakima Police, three people were shot at a memorial celebration Saturday Night. YPD posted on social media that two adults have non-life threatening injuries and a 15 year old is in critical but stable condition. Police say the memorial celebration was for the victim who died in a traffic collision Saturday morning. YPD says suspect information has been collected by investigators. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when we get more information. 