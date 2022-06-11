Shooting at a memorial celebration leaves Yakima teen in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash. -
According to Yakima Police, three people were shot at a memorial celebration Saturday Night. YPD posted on social media that two adults have non-life threatening injuries and a 15 year old is in critical but stable condition. Police say the memorial celebration was for the victim who died in a traffic collision Saturday morning. YPD says suspect information has been collected by investigators. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when we get more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.