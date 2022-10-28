YAKIMA, Wash.-
UPDATE 12:35 p.m. - The school is no longer under secure and teach protocols as of this time.
ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m. - Yakima Police Department confirms a shooting at Gardner Park in Yakima. No injuries have been reported.
Officers on scene tell us no victims or suspects at this time.
Ridgeview Elementary School is under secure and teach protocols at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
