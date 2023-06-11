BENTON CITY, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, a shooting on the 25000 block of North Willard Avenue at 12:06 a.m. on Sunday sent six people to local hospitals.
BCSO reports that four victims were treated and released with minor injuries, one victim was hospitalized, and one died in the hospital.
The shooting occurred after an argument took place at a party involving teenagers and young adults.
The shooting is being investigated by the BCSO Investigations Division. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the BCSO.
