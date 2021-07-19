Shooting at Spring Meadow Apartments sends one to the hospital

KENNEWICK - A Kennewick man is recovering this morning after being shot in the leg at the Spring Meadow Apartments just after 1 a.m.
A 56 year old man was standing near the sidewalk on S Kent St. when he was shot in the leg from a nearby apartment.
Kennewick Police Department arrived on the scene and provided treatment then sent the man to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Witness reports led the police to an apartment where they found Joel S. Johnson, a heavily intoxicated 61 year old man.
Police determined he had been firing his weapon randomly outside the window he happened to shoot the man on the street in the leg.
Police arrested Johnson without any difficulty and he has been booked into Benton County Jail for assault in the third degree and negligent firing of a weapon.