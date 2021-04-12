KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Knoxville police made a tweet around 1:00 p.m. Monday reporting that there had been a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
Multiple gunshots victims were reported, including a Knoxville Police Department officer.
The investigation is still active and a reunification site has been been established for the students near the school.
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021