Shooting at Wildhorse Casino

PENDLETON, Ore.-
According to the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla, an armed man attempted to rob the Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton.
Tribal Police intercepted the armed man at the door and shots were fired.
At least one bystander was hit and was transported to the St. Anthony Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect was also hit and taken to the hospital and is now in custody.
The lockdown has been lifted. At this time the casino remains open, however the food court will remain closed until the investigation is complete.
“We are grateful no one else was physically injured with all that took place,” said Gary George, CEO. “Security personnel and Tribal Police were quick to act and the situation was controlled in a swift manner.”
Police are continuing to investigate.
The Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center release this statement following the shooting, "Due to the ongoing situation at Wildhorse we are canceling the remainder of appointments for today. Staff will be calling patients. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy today. Please keep clear of the Casino and Resort area while officials continue to evaluate the situation and conduct their investigation.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
