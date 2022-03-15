UPDATE: 4:32 p.m.
Chief Murray has reported the narrative police are operating under.
YPD was called to the school around 3 p.m. Two groups of people were in the school parking lot near the stadium after school when an altercation occurred.
From there, one person is confirmed to have fired their gun. Police believe others may have shot as well.
Two students were shot, an 18 year old, seriously injured but in stable condition, and a 16 year old, currently in critical condition.
YPD has leads and is looking for two suspects. Several agencies are assisting in the response. They do not believe that Eisenhower students or district employees are in danger.
UPDATE: 4:14 p.m.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has confirmed two teenage victims, who both went to Eisenhower High School. One is in critical condition.
Police believe the incident was gang-related. They currently believe there were two shooters, separate from the victims.
UPDATE: 3:34 p.m.
Yakima Police Department has confirmed one victim was found outside of the school.
Parents are asked to reroute to Whitney Elementary on 4411 W Nob Hill Boulevard for pickup and reunification.
YAKIMA —
Sources inside the school have confirmed a shooting outside of Eisenhower High School in Yakima. Shots were reported outside Zaphael stadium. The school was placed under lockdown and students are still on campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.