Shooting in Grandview leaves one person injuried

UPDATE 10:55 A.M. - Thursday evening around 5p.m. Grandview police got reports of gunshots near Westside Park. Police arrived in minutes and found a 20-year-old man with gunshot injuries. The man is a local resident of Grandview.
Police haven't revealed the extent of the man's injuries but he is at Sunnyside hospital.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Benton County Sheriff's Office, Sunnyside Police Department, the Yakima Police Department and Washington State Patrol all helped in the search for the suspect.
No suspect has been arrested at this time.
The Yakima County Sheriff's K-9 unit started searching for the suspect south of the shooting near the railroad tracks and then the suspect's scent was lost near Les Schwab Tires.
YCSO then had to leave to another urgent call. The other departments continued searching.
Grandview Police say the shooting is believed to be gang related. This investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information contact Grandview Police (509) 882-2000
The hospital went on lockdown for an hour after the victim was brought in. They say this is protocol whenever they get a gunshot victim.
The elementary school next to Westside Park, Mcclure Elementary was also placed on lockdown for a brief time. When it was lifted, police helped escort students out of the building.
This is a developing story. We are working to provide accurate and timely information as it comes in.