Shooting in Hermiston leaves two injured and two arrested

HERMISTON, OR - A shooting in Hermiston leaves two teens injured and two taken into custody on Monday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of W. Cherry Ave. and Northwest 2nd St. over reports of a possible shooting. They found gun casings on the road when they arrived.

Officers then found a 17-year-old Kennewick boy with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to both of his legs. He was taken to a hospital.

A short time after, police found a 15-year-old Kennewick boy with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was also transported to a hospital. After his release, he was arrested on a rape warrant out of Washington.

A few hours later, police took 19-year-old Carsen D. Rawe into custody for two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Police also say these individuals know each other since they are linked to an undisclosed crime in Washington.

This is still an ongoing investigation as search warrants need to be served.