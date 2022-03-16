Kennewick -
UPDATE: Police say 2 vehicles were involved in an altercation near Cleveland and Canal Street. Gunshots were exchanged between the occupants from each of the vehicles.
KPD says one of the vehicles ended up at the 1600 block of W 2nd avenue.
KPD believes the incident is gang related.
UPDATE: Kennewick Police Department say the initial shooting happened around Canal and Cleveland Street. The suspect is at large.
Kennewick Police Department confirms one gunshot victim has been transported from the 1600 block of West 2nd Avenue to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. KPD also tells NBC Right Now that they also found shell casings on North Cleveland Street.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you when we have more information.
