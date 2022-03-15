Shooting in Pasco has police looking for a suspect

UPDATE: 4:07 p.m.
PPD has confirmed the shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. in the alley between Lewis and Columbia. The victim has been transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police say.
The suspect is still at-large, described as a white male wearing baggy black shorts, a ball cap, black shoes and a black backpack with white stripe down the middle. He is believed to be armed with a handgun, but is not considered a danger to the public.
There was reportedly an exchange between the victim and the suspect as they walked down the alley. K9 tracking was unsuccessful.
PASCO -
Police have confirmed a shooting in Pasco. One victim was found around 3rd Avenue and Columbia Street near Goodwill.
Police are looking for a suspect. Traffic is blocked near 3rd and the Lewis/Columbia area while police complete investigation.
