  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

PASCO, Wash. -

A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. 

Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was an isolated incident. 

It asks if anyone has information about homicide, contact Detective Jed Abastillas at 509-544-4157 or the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333 and say it's regarding case number 22-041420.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.