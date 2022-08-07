PASCO, Wash. -
A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was an isolated incident.
It asks if anyone has information about homicide, contact Detective Jed Abastillas at 509-544-4157 or the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333 and say it's regarding case number 22-041420.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
