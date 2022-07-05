SUNNYSIDE, WA - A shooting in Sunnyside on 4th July sends two people to the hospital.
Commander Scott Bailey from the Sunnyside Police Department said two cars pulled up to one car boxing the car in around 4:30 p.m. This happened at the car wash on 603 E Lincoln Ave.
The two people in the victims' car were sent to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and have since been released.
Commander Bailey said the Sunnyside Police Department suspects the motive might be drug-related.
"The most important thing is if you see something, say something," said Commander Bailey. "We had a lot of community calling in regarding the incident yesterday. anyone that saw anything we ask them to please contact the Sunnyside Police Department."
If you have any information about the shooting, call Sunnyside Police Department (509) 837-2120 or email aescalera@sunnyside-wa.gov .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.