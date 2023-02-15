TOPPENISH, Wash. — One woman is dead after a shooting around the 1600 block of Chambers Road at 4:30 p.m. on February 15, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. She was reportedly shot by another woman; it is unknown if there has been an arrest.
The victim was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, according to Schilperoort. Yakama Tribal Police also responded; it is unknown at this time who will be in charge of the case.
Schilperoort reports more information will be released as it is available.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
