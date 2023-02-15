Police look for leads, man in critical condition after drive-by

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One woman is dead after a shooting around the 1600 block of Chambers Road at 4:30 p.m. on February 15, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. She was reportedly shot by another woman; it is unknown if there has been an arrest. 

The victim was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, according to Schilperoort. Yakama Tribal Police also responded; it is unknown at this time who will be in charge of the case. 

Schilperoort reports more information will be released as it is available.

This is a developing story, which means information could change.