YAKIMA –
Last night near the Yakima SunDome, a 71-year-old male died after being shot multiple times, according to the Yakima Police Department. The man lived in a house in the 1000 block of S 8 Street.
Reports came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. regarding several gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim lying in the driveway with gunshots to his stomach. Responders attempted to apply life-saving measures to the man, but he died on the scene.
After initial investigation, YPD learned that the shooter pulled into the driveway in a dark-colored four-door sedan shortly before the reports came in. The victim exited his home to approach the car. The shooter stood by the driver’s door while shooting the victim, then fled.
The victim's name will not be released until next of kin has been notified. At this time, there is no scheduled autopsy. According to police, departments are extremely busy with investigation as this makes the fourth Yakima homicide in 2022.
Detectives are investigating and searching for additional video footage.
Anyone with information should call 911 or 509-575-6200.
The full press release is available here:
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.