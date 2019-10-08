Shooting in Yakima leaves 2 injured and 1 dead

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

One man is dead and two others are injured, their condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on 9th Avenue and St Helens Street.

Nearby neighbors say they heard at least three gunshots.

Yakima police says two men were shot and a third was hit by a fleeing car.

The two who were shot are 20-year-old Matthew Muñoz, police say Muñoz later died at the hospital.

A 14-year-old was also shot, his name is not being released.

39-year-old Jose Cardenas was hit by the fleeing car.

A nearby neighbor who chose to remain anonymous says after hearing several gunshots she ran over to try and help.

"I ran over to help, one guy was shot in the chest and he was seizing. One kid was shot in the leg and he wasn't even crying."

Police believe the shooting is gang related.

YPD also says cell phone video shows a fight between two groups, followed by gunshots.

At this point the investigation is preliminary and no suspects have been identified.

Police are also searching for a red Ford Escort that was seen speeding away from the scene, the nearby neighbor says she remembers a car leaving the area.

"No one knows if the car that screeched by was the shooter. No one saw them, I didn't see them. I just know that there were gunshots and it zoomed by."