YAKIMA, Wash. -- Three people were shot late Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Swan Avenue in Yakima.
According to Lieutenant Chad Janis with the Yakima Police Department, officers received the call around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two victims near McGuiness Park.
A third victim later arrived at the local hospital on their own.
Janis said the victims were two men and a woman between the ages of 17-26. They are all receiving care at the local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said they heard at least 10-20 gunshots and someone screaming for help.
The shooting was likely gang-related and targeted, according to Janis.
Law enforcement will remain on the scene while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
