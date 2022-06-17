RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Pasco Police Department has confirmed a shooting inside the Ben Franklin Transit Transfer Center around 4:35 p.m.
There were no injuries and the shooter ran away. According to Rigo Pruneda, the suspect was detained two blocks away. A weapon was found in a garbage nearby, but a connection has not yet been established. PPD is still investigating.
N 22nd Ave will be closed from W Sylvester Street while police investigate. Some bus routes will be affected. Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
