Shooting, kidnapping suspect arrested after car chase through Benton, Franklin counties

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kennewick Police Department arrested an alleged shooting and kidnapping suspect after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday night.
According to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled and was chased through Benton and Franklin counties by the responding officers.
Officials said that at one point, the suspect drove eastbound in the westbound lane on I-182 by Road 68. Officials arrested the suspect after a short foot chase.
BCSO, Pasco Police, and the Richland Police Department assisted KPD with the incident. BCSO said the kidnapped victim reported no injuries.
The incident is now under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.