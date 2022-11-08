A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died and a suspect is in custody. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during a Tuesday afternoon press conference that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified and police have not said whether the suspect is a student. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Seattle officers found one person with a gunshot wound inside the school and provided aid until medics arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center. Students were released from the school after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools announced that no classes would be held at the school on Wednesday.