SEATTLE, Wash.-
Seattle Police (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting at Ingraham High School on the 1800 block of North 135th Avenue and have secured the school.
Although the school has been secured, students are not being released at this time. Parents should prepare to meet students at 135th and Meridian when they are released from school.
According to the SPD the suspected shooter was taken into custody around 11 a.m.
The SPD confirms that there is one victim. The victim was found with life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
Seattle Public Schools has cancelled classes at Ingraham for Wednesday, November, 9.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
