2 injured, 2 arrested in early morning Walla Walla shooting
KHQ File/Vault

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The 19-year-old man accused of shooting a 20-year-old at a Circle K in Walla Walla has turned himself in.

Yahir Melgoza-Ochoa turned himself in on April 14 after the events that transpired on April 8.

Detectives found probable cause to arrest Melgoza-Ochoa after he fled the scene after shooting the victim after an altercation. 

Walla Walla man shot at Circle K expected to live

Melgoza-Ochoa is facing charges of assault 1, drive-by shooting, minor in possession of a pistol and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.

He has been booked into the Walla Walla County Jail as the investigation remains open. 