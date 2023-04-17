WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The 19-year-old man accused of shooting a 20-year-old at a Circle K in Walla Walla has turned himself in.
Yahir Melgoza-Ochoa turned himself in on April 14 after the events that transpired on April 8.
Detectives found probable cause to arrest Melgoza-Ochoa after he fled the scene after shooting the victim after an altercation.
Melgoza-Ochoa is facing charges of assault 1, drive-by shooting, minor in possession of a pistol and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.
He has been booked into the Walla Walla County Jail as the investigation remains open.
